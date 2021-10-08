Uzbekistan reveals number of vaccinated citizens as of October 8

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Oct. 8

Some 232,710 people were vaccinated against COVID-19 in Uzbekistan on Oct. 7, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan.

The first dose of the vaccine was injected to 102,941 citizens, the second one to 63,251 citizens, and the third one to 66,518 citizens.

Among the regions, residents of the Surkhandarya region received the most vaccines - 40,442 doses. This is followed by Namangan (23,689 doses) and Tashkent (21,529 doses) regions.

Totally, up until now, 21,978,290 million citizens have been vaccinated, 12,025,985 of whom received the first dose of the vaccine, 6,965,187 people - the second dose, and 2,987,118 people - the third dose.

Of the total number of vaccinated, most of all are in the Fergana (2,,381,681 doses), Andijan (2,339,648 doses), and Namangan (2,302,430 doses) regions.

