Uzbekistan reveals number of vaccinated citizens as of October 13

Some 234,929 people received COVID-19 vaccine shots in Uzbekistan on Oct. 12, Trend reports referring to the Ministry of Health of Uzbekistan.

The first dose of the vaccine was received by 85,712 citizens, the second one by 67,460 citizens, and the third one by 81,757 citizens.

Among the regions, residents of the Surkhandarya region received the most vaccines - 32,046 doses. This is followed by Tashkent (30,752 doses) and Namangan (26,238 doses) regions.

Totally, up until now, 22,956,058 million citizens have been vaccinated, 12,414,142 of whom received the first dose of the vaccines 7,244,022 people - the second dose, and 3,297,894 people - the third dose.

Of the total number of vaccinated, most of all are in the Fergana (2,459,309 doses), Andijan (2,415,583 doses), and Namangan (2,399,335 doses) regions.

