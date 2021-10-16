First plane with UN humanitarian aid for Afghanistan arrives in Uzbekistan
BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16
By Natavan Rzayeva – Trend
The first plane with humanitarian aid from the UN Refugee Office arrived in Uzbekistan to help the Afghan people, Trend reports citing United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees official Twitter account.
Humanitarian cargo will be sent through the Hairaton border crossing point to the Afghan city Mazari-Sharif. The cargo includes essential items.
As it was reported earlier, the UN Refugee Office will send three planes with humanitarian aid to the city of Termez, for transport by trucks to Mazar-i-Sharif.
Subscribe to Trend in Google News! Subscribe
Latest
Azerbaijan's Karabakh to be famous for its "smart cities" and agricultural products - Turkish ambassador
During former occupation of Sugovushan, Armenia deprived vast lands of water - aide to Azerbaijani president (PHOTO)
Chronicles of Victory: President Ilham Aliyev interviewed by Turkish A Haber TV channel on October 16, 2020 (PHOTO/VIDEO)
Armenia trying to prepare ground for new provocations against Azerbaijan by spreading fake information - MoD
Agreement with Azerbaijan on additional gas supplies aimed at ensuring Turkey's gas reserves – Erdogan
Azerbaijan, as victorious country, is ready to normalize relations. We hope that Armenian leadership will not pass up on this historic opportunity - President Aliyev