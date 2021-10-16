First plane with UN humanitarian aid for Afghanistan arrives in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 16

By Natavan Rzayeva – Trend

The first plane with humanitarian aid from the UN Refugee Office arrived in Uzbekistan to help the Afghan people, Trend reports citing United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees official Twitter account.

Humanitarian cargo will be sent through the Hairaton border crossing point to the Afghan city Mazari-Sharif. The cargo includes essential items.

As it was reported earlier, the UN Refugee Office will send three planes with humanitarian aid to the city of Termez, for transport by trucks to Mazar-i-Sharif.