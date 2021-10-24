Uzbekistan's CEC talks voters turnout as of 11.00

At 11:00, 33.6% of voters voted in the presidential elections in Uzbekistan. The elections were recognized as valid, said CEC Deputy Chairman Bahrom Kuchkarov, reports Trend citing gazeta.uz.

As of 11:00, 6,669,552 people, or 33.6% of registered voters (19,859,127), voted in the presidential elections in Uzbekistan at polling stations within the country.

“Thus, the current elections have been recognized as valid, with which we congratulate all the participants in the electoral process,” Deputy Chairman of the Central Election Commission Bahrom Kuchkarov said at a briefing in Tashkent.

According to the Electoral Code, an election is considered valid if at least 33% of voters take part in it.