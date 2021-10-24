Voting in presidential elections in Uzbekistan ends

Polling stations, where citizens of Uzbekistan voted on Sunday in the presidential elections, closed in the republic at 20:00 local time, Trend reports.

In total, 9,925 polling stations were created in the country, another 54 polling stations and 380 mobile stations operated abroad. The Central Election Commission included about 19.9 million people in the Unified Electronic Voter List, while more than 400 thousand citizens took part in early voting, which took place from October 14 to 20. The voter turnout by 17:30 local time was more than 70%.