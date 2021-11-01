Uzbekistan’s Artel wins in Central Asian HR awards for second year

On Friday 29th October, Artel Electronics LLC (Artel), Central Asia’s largest household appliance and electronics manufacturer and one of Uzbekistan’s most recognizable brands, won a first prize at the Central Asia Employer Brand Awards - EMBRAS 2021. At the ceremony on Friday, the company won the award for Breakthrough of the of the Year, as well as second place in the Good Deeds category.

The internationally recognized EMBRAS awards provide an objective assessment of employer practices throughout Central Asia by a panel of independent judges. In 2021, 14 large companies were selected for the final rounds in categories dedicated to HR operations, corporate culture, and corporate contribution to society.

Artel’s win in the Breakthrough of the Year category highlights the company’s commitment to transforming its processes in line with international best practice. In 2020 and 2021, Artel’s HR department introduced a roadmap for the comprehensive digitization of all HR processes throughout the company’s operations, and began its implementation.

In the Good Deeds category, Artel won second prize for its outstanding community work. The company had presented the volunteer activity of its staff and highlighted a bespoke department that assesses and answers community requests for assistance. Larger scale projects included the provision of water to a village in the Jizzakh region of Uzbekistan in 2021.

Lazizbek Mamatov, Head of HR, Artel said: “We are delighted to have been recognized once again for our leadership in Human Resources. Winning the Breakthrough of the Year award recognizes our pioneering position in introducing innovative systems that add efficiency and streamline our processes. To be awarded yet again for our social projects is a powerful testament to our commitment to our community.

We are constantly looking for new ways to improve our operations, the corporate culture of our company, as well as our society. Our achievements are the product of a strong team throughout Artel, and are a recognition of our hard work so far.”

This is the second year that the company has won prizes at the EMBRAS awards. In 2020, the company won in the Good Deeds category, as well as third prize in the Business Results category for projects that improve business practices and represent a strong return on investment. Artel’s success amidst strong competition recognizes the company’s leading position in the development of HR practices in Central Asia.

For further information, please visit: www.artelgroup.org