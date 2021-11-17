South Korean company ready to organize cotton-textile cluster in Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov 17

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

South Korean Posco International Textile company has expressed its readiness to organize a cotton-textile cluster in Uzbekistan, Trend reports citing the press service of Uzbek Uztekstilprom Association.

The issue was discussed during the meeting of the company's management with the chairman of the association.

The company will begin work on the implementation of the project by 2022.

In this regard, an appeal was sent to the Uztekstilprom for assistance in organizing the cluster. The association supported the initiative of Posco company.