Uzbekistan shares updated COVID-19 data

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Nov. 26

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan has detected 206 new COVID-19 cases on Nov. 25, 186 patients recovered, and 3 patients died, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Health.

Up until now, 192,381 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 189,046 of them have recovered, and 1,392 people have died. The recovery rate was 98 percent.

In particular, 40 people with coronavirus were identified in Tashkent city, 68 people - in the Tashkent region.

In other regions: 14 people in Andijan region, 9 people in Bukhara region, 8 people in Jizzakh region, 1 person in Navoi region, 8 people in Namangan region, 18 people in Samarkand region, 5 people in the Syrdarya region, 12 people in the Fergana region and 17 people in the Khorezm region