Uzbekistan 26 November 2021 16:12 (UTC+04:00)
Leading Uzbek banks in terms of volume of assets unveiled
Latest
Volume of trade between Azerbaijan and Russia increased - Russian president Politics 16:24
Turkey's cargo traffic via Karasu port for 9M2021 disclosed Turkey 16:19
Finalists in individual trampoline among men and women unveiled at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku Society 16:14
Leading Uzbek banks in terms of volume of assets unveiled Uzbekistan 16:12
Since beginning of activities of Russian peacekeepers in Karabakh, no serious incidents occurred in area of their responsibility - President Aliyev Economy 16:11
SOCAR Petroleum commissions gas station in Azerbaijan's Gubadli district Oil&Gas 16:10
Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan reveals loans issued to individuals, legal entities for 10M2021 Economy 15:52
Russia hopes to outline promising directions to normalize relations between Baku and Yerevan in Sochi - MFA Politics 15:44
Passenger cars manufacturing on rise in Kazakhstan Transport 15:43
US embassy in Azerbaijan donates trees in honor of local staff Society 15:38
Georgia, Qatar plan to expand economic ties Georgia 15:35
Plastic cards usage increases in Kazakhstan Finance 15:32
IMF forecasts Azerbaijan’s nominal GDP till 2025 Economy 15:32
VISA reveals main directions of work in Azerbaijan (Exclusive) Economy 15:32
Bilateral meeting kicks off between President Ilham Aliyev and President Vladimir Putin Politics 15:31
WHO meeting on Friday to designate new variant B.1.1.529 Europe 15:24
Azerbaijan shares data on number of vaccinated citizens Society 15:11
Azerbaijan confirms 1,997 more COVID-19 cases, 2,319 recoveries Society 15:08
Azerbaijani Nakhchivan's revenues from communication services up for 10M2021 ICT 14:59
Israeli PM warns of state of emergency due to new coronavirus variant Israel 14:51
Fixed capital investments in Azerbaijan’s Nakhchivan slightly increase in 10M2021 Economy 14:50
US gymnast talks about training for 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in Baku Society 14:38
Georgia to fine enterprises for environmental damage Georgia 14:35
28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competitions underway in Baku (PHOTO) Society 14:33
Central Bank of Azerbaijan discloses foreign currency auction results Economy 14:11
GDP of Azerbaijan's Nakhchivan grows in 10M2021 Economy 14:10
Georgia’s car imports increase Georgia 14:00
Baku creates excellent conditions at 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions – Ukrainian gymnast Society 13:37
Turkey shares data on vehicle shipments between its Samsun, Russian Novorossiysk ports Turkey 13:35
SOCAR discloses volume of oil products’ transshipment from Kulevi terminal Oil&Gas 13:28
Azerbaijan, Romania talk prospects for expanding co-op in ‘green energy’ Oil&Gas 13:28
Number of Turkish citizens seeking job in Georgia notably grows Turkey 13:28
Azerbaijani currency rates for November 26 Finance 13:20
Azerbaijani gymnast reach finals of 28th FIG World Age Group Competitions in acrobatic jumping Society 13:17
Global natural gas consumption sees decrease y-o-y Oil&Gas 13:16
GECF marks rise in global LNG exports Oil&Gas 13:12
Azerbaijan's MIDA LLC opens tender on construction of communications network Tenders 13:07
World’s marketed natural gas production down Oil&Gas 13:03
Georgia, International Olive Council develop exports strategy Georgia 13:02
Turkey reveals volume of cargo shipment via Samsun port for 9M2021 Turkey 12:54
Russia detects 34,690 daily COVID-19 cases Russia 12:50
Saakashvili’s health remains stable – Ombudsman of Georgia Georgia 12:50
Azerbaijan considers prohibiting servicemen from spreading information on social networks Politics 12:49
Uzbekistan shares data on interest expenses of banking sector Uzbekistan 12:46
Release of Strategic Petroleum Reserve won’t lead to direct market share fight Oil&Gas 12:39
ADA University and British Embassy in Baku organized lecture on land mine clearance in Karabakh (PHOTO) Society 12:29
Russian gymnast talks about her impressions of Baku Society 12:29
Azerbaijan's turnover of payment cards up in 10M2021 Finance 12:24
Georgia releases COVID-19 data for November 26 Georgia 12:22
Azerbaijan’s state property service holds another auction Finance 12:22
Eurogas highlights importance of gas industry’s decarbonization after 2045 Oil&Gas 12:06
Kazakhstan to work on expansion of Shymkent refinery's capacities Oil&Gas 12:03
Executive power of Azerbaijan’s Absheron district to purchase metal containers via tender Tenders 11:57
Locking argument regarding long-term gas contracts not relevant – Eurogas Oil&Gas 11:54
Turkmenistan to carry out circulation of privatization documents in digital form Business 11:48
Great atmosphere reigns at National Gymnastics Arena in Baku - Kazakh athlete Society 11:44
Azerbaijan’s ADY Container shares data on container transportation by rail in 10M2021 Economy 11:39
Turkmen president talks need to ensure production of additional gas volumes Oil&Gas 11:39
IRICA reveals data on value of Iran’s trade turnover with Turkey Business 11:34
President Ilham Aliyev arrives in Sochi for working visit (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:26
Azerbaijani MoD visits newly established commando unit (PHOTO/VIDEO) Politics 11:20
Oil market to face surplus amid output growth amongst OPEC+, US Oil&Gas 11:16
China to lead global propylene capacity additions by 2025 Oil&Gas 11:10
Cybersecurity products in demand in Azerbaijan - Croatian Span ICT 11:08
Georgia and ADB discuss agricultural sector development Georgia 11:01
Azerbaijani oil prices decrease Oil&Gas 11:01
Azerbaijan sees increase in volume of loans issued in capital and districts Finance 10:54
Azerbaijani, Russian presidents, Armenian PM to hold meeting in Sochi today Politics 10:53
Trilateral meeting of Azerbaijani, Russian presidents, Armenian PM in Sochi: What to expect? Politics 10:47
Second day of 28th FIG Trampoline Gymnastics World Age Group Competition kicks off in Baku (PHOTO) Society 10:40
Tesla to invest $188 mln to expand Shanghai factory capacity US 10:32
Georgia, EBRD discuss attracting FDIs Georgia 10:30
Azerbaijan hands over two persons of Armenian origin to Armenian side Azerbaijan 10:17
Azerbaijan’s 10M2021 largest share of loans falls on households Finance 10:16
Kazakh oil services company to buy petrol via tender Tenders 10:06
Uzbekistan shares updated COVID-19 data Uzbekistan 10:03
Azerbaijan’s Central Bank talks dev’t strategy for securities market until 2023 Economy 10:01
Israel restricts travel to southern Africa over new COVID-19 variant Israel 09:54
Kazakhstan’s Almaty Power Stations to buy construction materials via tender Tenders 09:48
Azerbaijani MFA expresses condolences to Russia on coal mine accident victims Politics 09:48
Oil tumbles on concerns of surplus supply in Q1, new variant Oil&Gas 09:38
Turkmenistan scaling up gas production Business 09:36
Azerbaijan Railways eyes co-op with German company in container transportation Transport 09:13
Azerbaijani State Tax Service talks about planned changes in legislation Economy 09:05
Georgia may allow two types of COVID passes for internal and foreign use Georgia 08:45
MasterCard negotiating with Azerbaijan to expand cooperation with SMEs (Exclusive) (PHOTO/VIDEO) Economy 08:26
Turkey has effective legislation toward violence against women: Erdogan Turkey 07:52
1,284 more Kazakhstanis beat COVID-19 in 24 hr Kazakhstan 07:14
Britain alarmed by new COVID-19 variant spreading in South Africa Europe 06:32
Strong earthquake of 6.1 magnitude strikes India-Myanmar border region World 05:48
Ukraine to set up national air carrier Other News 05:04
UNESCO member states adopt first global agreement on AI ethics World 04:20
European Commission proposes 9 months validity of COVID-19 vaccination Europe 03:38
Israel bans entry from 7 African countries due to new COVID-19 variant Israel 02:56
Czech president tests positive for COVID-19 Europe 02:15
52 killed in Russian mine accident Russia 01:33
Galatasaray advances in Europa League, defeating Marseille 4-2 Turkey 01:12
4 killed in explosions in Afghanistan: officials Other News 00:51
UEFA Conference League: "Karabakh" plays draw with "Omonia" Society 00:11
Georgia reveals most used transport for importing goods Georgia 00:01
