Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for December 1

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Dec.2

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan has detected 209 new COVID-19 cases on Dec. 1, 277 patients recovered, and 3 patients died, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Health.

Up until now, 193,633 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 190,305 of them have recovered, and 1,409 people have died. The recovery rate was 98 percent.

In particular, 67 people with coronavirus were identified in Tashkent city, 47 people in Tashkent region.

In other regions: 12 people in Andijan region, 10 people in Bukhara region, 6 people in Jizzakh region, 3 people in Navoi region, 8 people in Namangan region, 20 people in Samarkand region, 4 people in the Syrdarya region, 12 people in the Fergana region and 11 people in the Khorezm region.