Uzbekistan shares domestic COVID-19 data for January 4, 2022

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Jan.5

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan has confirmed 90 new COVID-19 cases on January 4, 2022, with 66 patients recovering from the disease, Trend reports with reference to the Ministry of Health.

In particular, 46 people with coronavirus were identified in Tashkent city, 8 people in the Tashkent region. In other regions: 4 people in the Andijan region, 4 people in Bukhara region, 3 people in the Jizzakh region, 1 person in Namangan region, 10 people in Samarkand region, 5 people in the Fergana region and 9 people in the Khorezm region.

Up until now, 199,361 people have been infected with coronavirus in the country, 196,605 of them have recovered. The recovery rate currently stands at 98 percent.

---

Follow the author on Twitter: @NatavanRzayeva5