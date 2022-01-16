COVID-19: new 900 cases registered in Uzbekistan
As of 15 January 2022, the number of registered cases of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan reached 205,085 (+912), Trend reports citing Uzdaily.
New cases were registered:
-18 people in the Republic of Karakalpakstan,
-24 people in Andijan region,
-24 people in Bukhara region,
-51 people in Jizzakh region,
-15 people in Kashkadarya region,
-7 people in Navoi region,
-31 people in Namangan region,
-49 people in Samarkand region,
-25 people in Syrdarya region,
-12 people in Surkhandarya region,
-25 people in Ferghana region,
-38 people in Khorezm region,
-137 people in Tashkent region,
- 456 people in Tashkent.
-172 patients were cured in Tashkent, the total number of cured patients reached 198745 (+462) and the recovery rate is 97%.
Also, 2 patients with coronavirus died and the number of deaths from the disease amounted to 1515 people.