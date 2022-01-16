COVID-19: new 900 cases registered in Uzbekistan

As of 15 January 2022, the number of registered cases of coronavirus infection in Uzbekistan reached 205,085 (+912), Trend reports citing Uzdaily.

New cases were registered:

-18 people in the Republic of Karakalpakstan,

-24 people in Andijan region,

-24 people in Bukhara region,

-51 people in Jizzakh region,

-15 people in Kashkadarya region,

-7 people in Navoi region,

-31 people in Namangan region,

-49 people in Samarkand region,

-25 people in Syrdarya region,

-12 people in Surkhandarya region,

-25 people in Ferghana region,

-38 people in Khorezm region,

-137 people in Tashkent region,

- 456 people in Tashkent.

-172 patients were cured in Tashkent, the total number of cured patients reached 198745 (+462) and the recovery rate is 97%.

Also, 2 patients with coronavirus died and the number of deaths from the disease amounted to 1515 people.