Uzbekistan to co-op with UAE company in fashion and design field

BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.3

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

Uzbekistan will establish mutual cooperation with UAE’s Opulence Events Dubai company in the field of fashion and design, Trend reports via Uzbek media outlets.

In particular, an agreement was reached on:

- participation of a UAE’s company at Uzbek industry exhibitions and fashion shows with the invitation of several leading world brands;

- assistance in organizing the participation of Uzbek companies at fashion shows in Dubai, Qatar, as well as in European countries;

- assistance in opening stores of Uzbek clothing brands in the territories of "Dubai Mall" and "Nakheel Mall" in UAE;

- assisting in the wide coverage of the latest trends in the development of the textile industry in foreign media.

The Opulence Events LLC which was established in 2012 is a comprehensive event management company.

