Russian S7 Airlines preparing to launch more flights to Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan 17 February 2022 16:38 (UTC+04:00)
BAKU, Azerbaijan, Feb.17

By Natavan Rzayeva - Trend:

The Russian S7 airlines preparing to launch flights from Yekaterinburg (Russia) to Fergana (Uzbekistan), Trend reports citing the Uzbek media outlets.

The first flights will take place on 23 February, 2022. Airbus A320neo liner with a capacity of up to 164 passengers will fly in this direction once a week.

Previously, S7 airlines launched regular flights from Volgograd (Russia) to Fergana (Uzbekistan).

The first plane of S7 landed at Fergana international airport on December 7, 2021.

Aircrafts A-320 and A-321 fly on the route from Volgograd to Fergana and back every Tuesday.

