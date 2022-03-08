Uzbekistan increased exports by 20% in Jan-Feb 2022
Foreign deliveries of building materials almost doubled, electrical engineering increased by 1.5 times, fruits and vegetables – by 1.3 times, Trend reports citing Kun.uz.
On March 7, Shavkat Mirziyoyev held a meeting on the socio-economic development of industries and regions, Spot reported with reference to the presidential press service.
It was noted that in January-February, $687 million of foreign investments were disbursed, of which $615 million were foreign direct investments and loans. Since the beginning of the year, production facilities have been commissioned on 506 projects with a total value of $337 million, due to which over 7,000 new jobs have been created.
In the first two months, the volume of exports of goods and services exceeded $1.7 billion, which is 20% more than in the same period in 2021. In particular, the export of building materials of local production increased almost 2 times, electrical products – 1.5 times, textiles and fruits and vegetables – 1.3 times.
Issues related to price stability in the domestic consumer market were discussed separately.
The inflation rate for two months amounted to 1.38%, which is lower than last year (1.7%). At the same time, sharp fluctuations in prices on global markets require the reaction of the authorities – they intend to stabilize prices within the country, primarily by saturating the market with the necessary volumes of goods.
In this regard, the head of state instructed:
• to allocate an additional 80,000 hectares of land to the
population for household plots and the cultivation of agricultural
products that are in demand on the domestic market;
• to accelerate the development of 2 trillion soums allocated by the state for the development of horticulture;
• heads of regions – to ensure uninterrupted supplies to food markets and the formation of the necessary reserves for this.