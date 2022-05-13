SCO Secretary-General Zhang Ming arrives in Uzbekistan

A delegation of the Secretariat of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization, headed by Secretary General Zhang Ming, is arriving in Uzbekistan on 13 May, Dunyo news agency reported, Trend reports citing Uzdaily.

During the upcoming meetings and negotiations, it is planned to discuss issues related to the preparation and holding of events under the chairmanship of Uzbekistan in the SCO.

The participation of the SCO Secretary-General in the events held under the chairmanship of Uzbekistan in the city of Tashkent is also planned.