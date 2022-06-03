Uzbekistan and Italy intend to further strengthen co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, June 3. Uzbekistan and Italy are aimed at further strengthening cooperation,Trend reports via Uzbek Ministry of Foreign Trade and Investments.

In this regard, on May 27 this year in Rome, Deputy Prime Minister - Minister of Investments and Foreign Trade of the Republic of Uzbekistan Sardor Umurzakov met with Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of the Italian Republic Luigi Di Maio.

During the meeting, the parties paid special attention to measures to further increase investment, trade, economic, cultural and humanitarian cooperation.

Positive results were noted in the development of mutual trade: at the end of 2021, the volume of trade turnover between Uzbekistan and Italy increased by 25 percent.

Growth trends were also observed in the first quarter of this year due to an increase in the supply of textiles, food, leather goods, equipment and other products.

The parties considered further joint actions to increase bilateral trade and agreed to intensify work in this direction.

The number of enterprises with Italian capital operating in Uzbekistan has doubled over the past five years, covering such new areas as the mining sector, metallurgy, petrochemical and electrical industries, as well as the production of building materials.

The relevance of continuing work to bring the business circles of the two countries closer and attract Italian investments and technologies for the implementation of projects in Uzbekistan was emphasized.