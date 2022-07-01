Uzbek-Turkish business forum held in Tashkent

Uzbek-Turkish business forum was held in the capital of Uzbekistan, Trend reports citing Kun.

Deputy Board Chairman of the Bursa Chamber of Commerce and Industry (BTSO) Ismail Kush said that the business forum was organized in a very short time.

According to him, Türkiye and Uzbekistan have taken important steps to develop cooperation, including in the economic sphere.

“Türkiye and Uzbekistan should also maintain close relations in the field of entrepreneurship. Over the past 6 years, BTSO delegations have visited 14 countries. Thanks to established contacts, we have turned Bursa into a world leader in the children’s textile industry. This sets an example for other industries. I am sure that in the near future the volume of trade with Uzbekistan will increase,” Kush said.

Alijan Aksoy, adviser to the Turkish Embassy in Tashkent, highly appreciated the reform program of the Uzbek leadership.

“Economic ties have always been no less important than political ones. It is very important. We see how important it is to support entrepreneurs. Textile occupies an important place in the economy of Uzbekistan. Turkish companies, in turn, invest in Uzbek textiles. Our duty is to support you,” Aksoy said.