Situation in Karakaplakstan under total control - Uzbekistan’s National Guard commander

The situation in Uzbekistan’s autonomous republic of Karapalpakstan is totally controlled following the unrest on July 1 and 2, commander of Uzbekistan’s National Guard Rustan Dzhurayev said on Sunday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"The situation has been taken under total control," he reported to Uzbek President Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

On Saturday, Mirziyoyev issued a decree imposing a state of emergency in Karakalpakstan and appointing Dhurayev commandant of the territory. Over the period of the state of emergency, public order protection measures were enhanced, a curfew was imposed, traffic of private and public transport was banned, public catering and trade outlets were closed, any mass gatherings were prohibited.