There are casualties among civilians and law enforcement officers in Nukus - Mirziyoyev

As a result of demonstrations in Nukus, civilians and law enforcement officers were injured. This was announced today by the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev, Trend reports citing Uzdaily.

The President noted that on 1 July 2022, in the city of Nukus, a group of people, hiding behind false slogans, won the trust of citizens, misled them, disobeyed the legitimate demands of the authorities, caused chaos, and tried to seize the buildings of local government bodies.

On 2 July 2022, they continued destructive actions on the central streets of the administrative center of the republic, ignoring the demands to stop actions aimed at violating public order, he added.

In addition, according to the President, some people who took part in the riots tried to cause clashes with law enforcement officers, forcibly entered protected areas, threw stones and various objects at buildings.

Mirziyoyev noted that during the march through the city they caused significant damage to infrastructure facilities. They broke the windows of buildings and set fires. Several groups attempted to seize the buildings of the Nukus City Department of Internal Affairs and the National Guard Department in order to obtain weapons, he stressed.

The President noted that, taking advantage of their numerical advantage, these people attacked law enforcement officers, severely beating them and inflicting severe injuries.

“Unfortunately, there are casualties among civilians and law enforcement officers,” he said. At the same time, the head of state did not specify the number of victims.