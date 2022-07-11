Metso Outotec company to help Uzbekistan's Almalyk increase copper production (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. Uzbek Almalyk Mining and Metallurgical Combine (AMMC) plans to increase copper production using equipment from the Finnish Metso Outotec company, Marketing Director of Metso Outotec for Russia and the CIS, Anton Romanov told Trend.

"Almalyk is implementing a new project for the Yeshlik-1 deposit in Almalyk city with the construction of a copper processing plant No. 3 with a capacity of 60 million tons per year. Metso Outotec equipment will be installed in the main building of new plant in the respective sections of flotation, thickening and concentrate filtration," Romanov said.

According to him, the technological process involves the use of a combined copper enrichment method with gold cyanidation. This technology is being used at Almalyk for the first time.

The deal with Metso Outotec is worth 100 million euros. The delivery of equipment is planned for late 2022 - early 2023.

Metso Outotec is a company specializing in sustainable technologies, integrated solutions and services for the aggregates, minerals processing and metals refining industries. The company offers technologies and service solutions to reduce energy and water consumption by improving process efficiency, recycling and reusing tailings and other waste.