EU plans to implement new initiative in agri-food sector of Uzbekistan (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 11. EU plans to implement a Team Europe Initiative (TEI) - Support to a modern and sustainable agri-food sector and resilient rural livelihoods in the coming years in Uzbekistan, Development Program Manager at Delegation of the European Union to Uzbekistan Danuta El Ghuff told Trend.

"In addition to the EU, participating European actors in this TEI are indicatively: France (AFD), Germany (GIZ and KfW), EIB and EBRD. The TEI’s approach combines a range of modalities to strengthen policy and institutional capacity, boost financial support to both private and public investment, and secure access to European experience and expertise," she said.

El Ghuff also spoke about the EU Multi-year Indicative Program (MIP) 2021-2027 for Uzbekistan, which covers the agri-food sector as well.

According to her, the objectives of the MIP are to improve the agri-food policy framework and public services; to increase rural livelihood opportunities, decent jobs, and access to markets, with a focus on the most vulnerable (smallholders, MSMEs, youth, women, left behind due to migration, persons with disabilities, returnees, internal temporary labour migrants); to improve food security and nutrition, with a focus on the most vulnerable rural population.