Uzbek export company opens representative office in China

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 15. A representative office of the Uzbek BMB Trade Group export company has opened in China, Trend reports via Uzbek media outlets.

The company is already cooperating with many partners from China. At the moment, the export of Uzbek fruits, dried fruits and legumes, as well as the import of Chinese high technologies, has been established.

The opening of a representative office will help BMB Trade Group create favorable conditions for working with Chinese partners and will positively influence the further development of bilateral relations in the trade and economic sphere.