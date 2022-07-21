Uzbekistan reveals deadlines for possible refusal to export gas (Exclusive)

BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 21. The Uzbek Uztransgaz JSC is considering the possibility of completely abandoning gas exports in 2025-2026 due to the growth of its consumption in the local market, chairman of the board of the company Bekhzot Narmatov, told Trend.

"We need to support the domestic economy. Perhaps in the future, gas produced in Uzbekistan will remain inside the country," Narmatov said.

According to him, at the moment the company gives the main priority to the domestic market, and 10 percent of the total gas production is exported to China.

He also noted that in the future Uztransgaz JSC will only deal with gas transportation, and at the expense of tariffs the company will be able to cover all operating and capital costs, as well as modernize pipelines.

Uztransgaz JSC is an Uzbek energy company engaged in the transportation, storage, transit and export of natural gas and gas condensate.