Uzbekistan Materials 25 July 2022 09:22
Uzbekistan shares data on industrial production for 6M2022

Natavan Rzayeva
BAKU, Azerbaijan, July 25. The volume of industrial production in Uzbekistan from January through June 2022 amounted to 200 trillion soums ($18.3 ​​billion), which is an increase of 25.6 percent compared to the same period of 2021 (251.4 trillion soums, or $23 billion), Trend reports referring to the Uzbek State Statistics Committee.

The volume of production of the mining industry for the corresponding period amounted to 24.5 trillion soums ($2.2 billion), which is an increase of 28.9 percent compared to the same period last year (18.9 trillion soums, or $1.7 billion).

During this period the volume of production in the manufacturing industry increased by 26.4 percent compared to the same period in 2021 (165.1 trillion soums, or $15.1 billion), reaching 208.7 trillion soums ($19.1 billion).

From January through June 2022 the volume of production in the field of electricity, gas, steam, and air conditioning reached 16.9 trillion soums ($1.5 billion).

