Uzbekistan GTL plant shortlisted for prestigious award by Hydrocarbon Processing magazine

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 9. Uzbekistan GTL and its parent company Uzbekneftegaz (UNG) have announced that their gas processing facility has been selected as a candidate for an industry award for excellence by a leading technical Hydrocarbon Processing publication, based in Houston, USA, Trend reports via Uzbekistan GTL.

The plant has been nominated in the category Best Gas Processing/LNG Technology and voted on by the esteemed HP Awards’ Advisory Board.

“It is an honour for all of us at UNG that our Uzbekistan GTL facility has been shortlisted for this award. This demonstrates that our efforts to ensure sustainability of our business and organizational activities are being recognized internationally. This is very inspiring. I would like to thank my fellow colleagues, partners and all who worked very hard to make this recognition possible,” Chairman of the board of UNG, Mehriddin Abdullaev said.

“This is a very proud moment for Uzbekistan GTL and our team of 1,000 experts, engineers and all those who contributed to bringing this magnificent modern facility online in Uzbekistan. To win this award would mean so much to the international team of specialists who worked on this project with tireless dedication,” Uzbekistan GTL CEO, Fakhritdin Abdurasulov said.