Largest oil and gas company in Uzbekistan plans to expand geography of exports

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 19. Uzbek Sanoat Energetika Guruhi (SEG) plans to expand the geography of its exports, the company told Trend.

The company noted that in the future it is planning to export such products as gas, industrial and base oils, slack wax to European countries, petroleum coke to China, and industrial and base oils to the UAE.

It was also noted that today the products of SEG are exported mainly to the Central Asian countries - Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan and Kazakhstan, as well as to Poland, Latvia and Lithuania.

"The volume of exports in the first half of 2022 amounted to 500 tons of products," the company reports.

Sanoat Energetika Guruhi (Jizzakh Petroleum until November 2021) was established in 2017 with the aim of expanding the country's production capacities for the deep processing of hydrocarbon raw materials and the production of high-quality petroleum products, as well as increasing the export potential of Uzbekistan's oil and gas industry.

SEG is Uzbekistan’s largest private oil and gas company which owns the subsoil rights to 103 deposits for geological exploration and extraction, and which accounts for about 80 percent of oil production in Uzbekistan. The total volume of production in 2021 amounted to 498,900 tons of oil and 401 million cu.m. of gas. In 2021, the company sold over 285,000 tons of diesel fuel and over 209,000 tons of motor gasoline of various grades on the domestic market.