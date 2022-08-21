Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Iran to simplify cargo transportation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 21. The Ministry of Transport of Uzbekistan has agreed to simplify the regime of international freight traffic with Iran and Turkmenistan, Trend reports via the ministry.

The plans are to organize inter-modal transportation to Turkey along the Uzbekistan-Turkmenistan-Iran corridor and reduce fees for road transport.

In addition, drivers from Uzbekistan will be able to obtain a Turkmen visa in a simplified manner.

Uzbekistan and Iran also agreed to organize road cargo transportation from the Iranian port of Chabahar to Uzbekistan, as well as through Uzbekistan along the China-Europe route.