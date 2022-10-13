UAE’s WizzAir Abu Dhabi to launch flights to Uzbekistan’s Samarkand

BAKU, Azerbaijan, October 13. UAE’s WizzAir Abu Dhabi low-cost airline will launch flights to Uzbekistan’s Samarkand, Trend reports via the company.

Flights on the Abu Dhabi - Samarkand route will be operated from December 13 twice a week - on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

In addition to Samarkand, the air carrier will organize flights to Tashkent.

WizzAir Abu Dhabi is a low-cost airline based at the Abu Dhabi International Airport, it is a joint venture between the ADQ state investment company of the emirates and the Wizz Air Holdings international holding.