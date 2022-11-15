EBRD President to visit Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 15. The President of the European Bank for Reconstruction and Development (EBRD) Odile Renaud-Basso plans to visit Uzbekistan on November 16-18, Trend reports via Uzbek media outlets.

The EBRD delegation plans to participate in The Samarkand EU-Central Asia Connectivity Conference.

The Samarkand EU-Central Asia Connectivity Conference: Global Gateway will be held in Samarkand city on November 18, 2022. The event, initiated with the support of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Uzbekistan, will provide a platform for intra- and interregional dialogue on shared solutions, that will help translate the goals of resilience, prosperity and regional cooperation, set out in the EU Strategy on Central Asia of 2019, into action.

The EBRD provided loans in the amount of 607 million euros for the implementation of 22 projects in Uzbekistan in 2021, and over the past four years, this figure has reached 2 billion euros for lending to 71 projects in the public and private sectors of the country.