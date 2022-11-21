President of Uzbekistan congratulates Tokayev on his convincing victory

BAKU, Azerbaijan, November 21. The President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev sincerely congratulated Kassym-Jomart Tokayev with the successful holding of the nationwide elections of the President of the Republic of Kazakhstan and a convincing victory, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek president.

Topical issues of further strengthening the Uzbek-Kazakh relations, strategic partnership, and alliance were considered.

Particular attention was paid to the preparation of the upcoming high-level meetings.

The importance of building practical cooperation in priority areas such as trade, industry, energy, transport and logistics, agriculture, and other sectors of the economy was emphasized.