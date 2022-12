BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 2. Jordanian Jordan Aviation airline will launch flights from Amman to Tashkent, Trend reports via Uzbek media outlets.

The first passenger charter flight is scheduled for December 13, 2022. The flights will be carried out on Boeing 767 aircraft once a week.

Jordan Aviation is a Jordanian airline headquartered in Amman. In addition to providing charter flights, the company is an important provider of air transportation for UN peacekeeping missions.