Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
...
  1. Home
  2. Central Asia
  3. Uzbekistan

Official meeting of Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to be held on December 22

Uzbekistan Materials 21 December 2022 17:31 (UTC +04:00)
Official meeting of Presidents of Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan to be held on December 22

Follow Trend on

Natavan Rzayeva
Natavan Rzayeva
Read more

BAKU, Azerbaijan, December 21. Official meeting of President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev and President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev will be held in the congress center of the "Tashkent City" International Business Center on December 22, Trend reports via Uzbek media outlets.

It is planned that within the framework of the meeting, negotiations will be held in narrow and expanded formats.

President of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev is paying a state visit to Uzbekistan on December 21-22 at the invitation of the President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev.

Following the results of the state visit, it is planned to sign number of bilateral documents.

Tags:
Latest

Latest

Read more