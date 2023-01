Uzbekistan and Belarus reach highest level of mutual trade in 2022

Uzbekistan and Belarus are actively strengthening trade and economic relations, as indicated by the fact that the countries hit a new high in 2022, surpassing $500 mln in mutual trade, Ambassador Extraordinary and Plenipotentiary of Belarus to Uzbekistan Leonid Marinich said on Friday, Trend reports citing TASS.

"We are glad that relations with the Republic of Uzbekistan in the trade and economic spheres have been rapidly developing and expanding in recent years. By the end of 2022, we had attained the largest figure of mutual trade volumes in the history of bilateral ties, surpassing the $500 mln mark," the ambassador said.

According to the diplomat, Uzbekistan and Belarus are actively cooperating in the field of healthcare and education - in particular, 4,250 students from Uzbekistan receive education in the universities of Belarus and within the framework of joint programs.