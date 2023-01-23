Negotiations on demarcation of Uzbek-Turkmen interstate border take place in Bukhara

A meeting of the working groups of the Joint Uzbek-Turkmen intergovernmental commission on the delimitation and demarcation of the interstate border has ended in Bukhara, Dunyo news agency reported, Trend reports citing Uzdaily.

According to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Uzbekistan, on 16-21 January, the parties considered preparations for a joint meeting of the Intergovernmental Commission on the delimitation and demarcation of the State border between Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan. In particular, draft legal and technical documents for the demarcation of the interstate border have been finalized and agreed upon.

The meeting also agreed on the Schedule of meetings of the working groups for 2023.

Following the negotiations, a protocol was signed.

The previous meeting of the working groups took place on 21-27 December 2019 in the city of Karshi.