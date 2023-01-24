Uzbekistan Airways plans to sell old Boeing aircrafts

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 24. Uzbekistan Airways has announced plans for selling old Boeing aircraft, as part of the privatization program, Trend reports via the Uzbek media.

Earlier in 2022, the Uzbek government has developed a strategy for the privatization of Uzbekistan Airways. According to this strategy, 51 percent of the airline's share will be put up for auction. British ACC Aviation company was engaged by the State Assets Agency as a consultant to organize this process.

To date, the Uzbekistan Airways fleet consists of 37 Boeing aircraft. The aircraft on sale are Boeing 757 (UK 75701), Boeing 757 (UK 75702), manufactured in 1999; Boeing 767 (UK 67007) of 2003; Boeing 767 (UK 67008) in 2004.

Furthermore, Uzbekistan Airways JSC has signed a trade agreement with Airbus the French aircraft manufacturer on the purchase of twelve A320neo family aircraft. Uzbekistan will purchase eight A320neo aircraft and four A321neo aircraft from the Airbus company for 694.3 million euros.