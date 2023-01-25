Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan discuss prospects for development of co-op in various fields

BAKU, Azerbaijan, January 25. Uzbekistan and Turkmenistan discussed plans for boosting cooperation in various fields, Trend reports citing the press service of the President of Uzbekistan.

The matter was discussed at the meeting between President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev with Minister of Foreign Affairs of Turkmenistan Rashid Meredov at the sidelines of the 26th meeting of the Council of Ministers of the Economic Cooperation Organization (ECO) in Uzbekistan.

During the meeting, the sides considered issues of further deepening the Uzbek-Turkmen relations of strategic partnership, enhancement of cooperation in the fields such as economy, trade, industrial, energy, transport, and logistics, as well as activation of interregional contacts and cultural-humanitarian exchange.

The parties also emphasized the importance of agreements implementation reached during the state visit of Turkmenistan’s President to Uzbekistan on 14-15 July 2022, as well as the official visit of the President of Uzbekistan to Turkmenistan on 21-22 October 2022.

Furthermore, the Uzbek president and Turkmenistan’s Foreign Minister also noted that in the first quarter of this year, there will be several joint events such as regular meetings of the Intergovernmental Commission, joint Commission on water issues, inter-ministerial political consultations, cultural, etc.

Following the talks, the sides exchanged views on improving cooperation, as well as on current issues on the regional and international agenda.