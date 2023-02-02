UN updates forecast on Uzbekistan's GDP growth for 2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 2. GDP growth of Uzbekistan in 2023 will remain stable, according to the 'World Economic Situation and Prospects 2023' report published by the United Nations Department of Economic and Social Affairs (UN DESA), Trend reports, citing the UN.

The UN's Department of Economic and Social Affairs forecasts Uzbekistan’s GDP growth in 2023 will remain close to 2022 levels - at 5.8 percent.

The report also projects Uzbekistan’s real GDP growth to reach 5.6 percent in 2024.

According to the report, Turkmenistan's GDP growth is estimated at the same level as Uzbekistan, while Tajikistan's is 4.3 and Kazakhstan's is at 3.4 percent. Furthermore, Kyrgyzstan's GDP growth is expected to be the highest in the Central Asian region.

World Economic Situation and Prospects is a report on the state of the world economy, providing global and regional economic outlooks annually. The report is prepared by seven agencies and commissions of the UN.

Meanwhile, the World Bank projected Uzbekistan's GDP is expected to grow by 4.9 percent (0.4 percent less than previously forecasted) in 2023.