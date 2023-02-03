Uzbekistan Airways to open new flights to Russian cities

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 3. Uzbekistan Airways has announced the launch of new flights from Uzbekistan to new destinations in Russia, Trend reports with reference to the press service of the air carrier.

According to the air carrier, the Tashkent–Omsk–Tashkent flights will be operated from March 26, 2023, once a week, on Sundays.

Uzbekistan Airways also will launch flights to Russia’s Nizhny Novgorod. Flights on the Tashkent–Nizhny Novgorod–Tashkent route will be carried out from March 28, 2023, twice a week, on Tuesdays and Saturdays.

At the same time, Uzbekistan Airways will resume flights from the country’s Namangan region to Russia’s Orenburg. Regular direct flights on this route will be operated once a week, on Mondays.

Starting from March 31, 2023, Uzbekistan Airways will be operating flights on the Namangan-Nizhnevartovsk-Namangan route once a week, on Fridays.

Earlier in January 2023, Uzbekistan Airways announced the resumption of regular flights from Tashkent to Milan and Paris. On March 28, 2023, the air carrier plans to resume flights on the Tashkent - Milan - Tashkent route. Flights from Tashkent to Paris will be operated twice a week – on Tuesdays and Fridays, starting from March 31.