Russian Azimuth Airlines increases number of flights to Uzbekistan

Uzbekistan Materials 6 February 2023 18:14 (UTC +04:00)
Nazrin Babayeva
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 6. Russian Azimuth Airlines increases the number of flights from Russia’s capital Moscow to the Termez region of Uzbekistan, Trend reports via the press service of Uzbekistan Airports.

Azimuth is a Russian joint-stock company airline based in Rostov-on-Don and Krasnodar.

According to the source, starting from 6 February, Russian airline increases the number of flights between Moscow and Termez from the current one flight per week on Fridays, to two flights. The new schedule includes flights on Tuesdays and Fridays.

Flights on Moscow – Ternez route will be carried out on Sukhoi Superjet 95 aircraft.

Earlier in February, Russian Azimuth Airlines announced the launch of new flights from Russia’s Ufa to Uzbekistan’s Samarkand. Flights on the Ufa – Samarkand – Ufa route will be operated from February 17, 2023, once a week, on Fridays. The price for a one-way ticket on this route starts from 55 euros; fees are also charged.

