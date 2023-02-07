Uzbekistan, Kyrgyzstan delegations hold talks on border demarcation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan have started discussions on the border demarcation process, Trend reports via Uzbek media.

On February 7 of this year, working delegations of Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan at the round table on the prospects of strategic partnership between the countries discussed the demarcation of the border.

The round table was organized by the International Institute of Central Asia, and it is planned to organize another meeting on the border demarcation matter.

Earlier in January, Kyrgyzstan and Uzbekistan completed the process of delimitation of the Kyrgyz-Uzbek state border. The following statement was made by Kyrgyz President Sadyr Japarov at a meeting with his Uzbek counterpart Shavkat Mirziyoyev, as part of his state visit to Kyrgyzstan on January 26-27.

Furthermore, during this Mirziyoyev’s visit to Kyrgyzstan, the presidents of both countries signed a declaration on strategic partnership.

At the same time, in the presence of the presidents, more than 20 bilateral documents were exchanged.

In particular, the sides exchanged an agreement on ratification of certain sections of the Uzbek-Kyrgyz State Border, an agreement on cooperation between the Energy Ministries of both countries, the cooperation agreement between Uzbekistan’s Ministry of Investment, Industry and Trade and the Ministry of Economy and Commerce of Kyrgyzstan on the development of priority areas of industry.

On January 26, Uzbekistan and Kyrgyzstan concluded a package of more than 50 documents worth about $1.6 billion. The relevant documents were signed during the Uzbek-Kyrgyz summit in Bishkek.