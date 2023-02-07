Chinese Loong Air to launch flights to Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 7. Chinese Loong Air airlines have announced plans to operate flights from China’s Xi'an region to Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent, Trend reports via the press service of Uzbekistan Airports JSC.

Loong Air is a Chinese airline headquartered in Hangzhou, providing passenger and cargo air transportation.

The first flight on Xi'an – Tashkent – Xi'an route will be carried out on February 10. Regular flights on this route will be operated on Airbus A320 aircraft once a week — on Fridays.

Earlier in February, another international air carrier decided to launch flights to a new destination in Uzbekistan. Jazeera Airways, a low-cost carrier based in Kuwait, has announced the launch of direct flights from Kuwait’s capital to Uzbekistan’s Samarkand. The first flights from Kuwait to Samarkand International Airport (SKD) will take off on February 15, 2023. Regular flights on Kuwait - Samarkand - Kuwait route will be carried out on Airbus A320 aircraft, twice a week, on Wednesdays and Sundays.