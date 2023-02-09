Uzbekistan sends aid to assist quake-hit Türkiye

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 9. Uzbekistan has sent special aircraft to the Turkish Gaziantep province to provide emergency assistance to victims of devastating earthquakes, Trend reports, citing Uzbek MFA.

According to the ministry, a batch of humanitarian aid, an additional search and rescue group, and medical personnel of 71 people, have been sent to Türkiye.

To assist the victims, it is also planned to deploy a mobile hospital complex with nine separate units in an area equal to one hectare, where 50 employees of the medical detachment of the Ministry of Defense will serve. The mobile hospital will be fully equipped with all necessary medical equipment and medicines from Uzbekistan.

An earthquake with a magnitude of 7.7 hit southeastern Türkiye on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

The quake’s epicenter was located 26 km away from the city of Gaziantep with a population of about 1.06 million.

The number of people who died as a result of the powerful earthquake in southern Turkish provinces has reached 16,170, while the number of injured people – is 64,194.