Kazakhstan temporarily suspends operation of checkpoints on border with Uzbekistan

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. Kazakhstan temporarily suspends the functioning of two checkpoints on the border with Uzbekistan, Trend reports via the press service of the Uzbek Customs Committee.

According to the committee’s statement, the flow of citizens and passenger vehicles through the border customs post "S.Najimov" (Uzbekistan’s Tashkent region, Kibray district) – “Kazygurt” (Kazakhstan’s Turkistan region, Saryagash district), as well as "Atameken" (Kazakhstan) - "Sairdarya" (Uzbekistan) will be temporarily suspended due to repair works on the Kazakh side.

The message notes that only cargo vehicles with a carrying capacity of more than 3.5 tons will be able to continue moving through the mentioned checkpoints.

As an alternative to the checkpoints, citizens of Uzbekistan can use the following points: "Yallama" and “Gisht-kuprik in Tashkent region, as well as “Ok oltin” and “Malik” in the Sirdaryo region.

Meanwhile, there are 10 customs posts and 2 customs points operating on the Uzbek-Kazakh border, which on average pass 2,700 vehicles and 7,200 passengers per day. The Uzbekistan– Kazakhstan border is 2,330 km long and runs from the tripoint with Turkmenistan to the tripoint with Kyrgyzstan. Uzbekistan shares borders with Kazakhstan to the northwest and north, Kyrgyzstan and Tajikistan to the east and southeast, Afghanistan to the south, and Turkmenistan to the southwest.