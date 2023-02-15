Uzbekistan Airways to increase frequency of flights to Beijing

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Uzbekistan Materials 15 February 2023 19:32 (UTC +04:00)
Nazrin Babayeva
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 15. Uzbekistan Airways JSC will increase the frequency of flights on the Tashkent- Beijing-Tashkent route, Trend reports via the company’s statement.

Currently, international flights from Tashkent to Beijing are carried out once a week.

Starting from February 22, 2023, Uzbekistan Airways introduces additional flights in this direction and flights will be operated twice a week – on Tuesdays and Wednesdays. In the nearest future, the Uzbek air carrier plans to operate flights on the Tashkent-Beijing -Tashkent route four times a week.

The cost of an economy class ticket in this direction starts from 6.7 million soums ($595), while tickets for business class start from 13.3 million soums ($1,179).

Furthermore, on January 10, 2023, Uzbekistan Airways operated the first flight after a three-year pause on the Tashkent- Beijing -Tashkent route.

In 2020, due to the COVID-related issues, direct flights between the two countries were temporarily suspended.

