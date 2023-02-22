Uzbekistan to send humanitarian aid to Syria

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 22. Uzbekistan will soon send roughly 50 tons of humanitarian aid to the earthquake victims in Syria, Trend reports via TurkicWorld.

The humanitarian aid includes clothes for children and adults, household appliances, canned food, dried fruits, semi-finished products, baby food, blankets, pillows, and hygiene kits.

Assistance to Syria will be delivered by the humanitarian aircraft of the Ministry of Emergency Situations and the Ministry of Transport of the Republic of Uzbekistan.

A 7.7-magnitude earthquake hit southeastern Türkiye near the Syrian border on Feb. 6, 2023. The earthquake occurred at a depth of seven kilometers in the Pazarcik region of Kahramanmaras Province. The provinces of Hatay, Gaziantep, Kilis, Osmaniye, Malatya, Adiyaman, Sanliurfa, Diyarbakir, Adana, and Kahramanmaras were subjected to severe destruction.

As a result of the earthquake that hit Türkiye, strong tremors were also felt in Syria, Lebanon, Egypt, and Cyprus.