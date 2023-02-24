Uzbekistan, Finland discuss development of trade and economic co-op

BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. The 5th meeting of the Uzbek-Finnish Intergovernmental Commission on Trade, Economic, Scientific and Technical Cooperation (IGC) was held on February 22 under the leadership of the Minister of Investment, Industry and Foreign Trade of Uzbekistan Laziz Kudratov and the Minister for Development Cooperation and Foreign Trade of Finland Ville Skinnari, Trend reports with reference to the Uzbek Ministry of Investment, Industry and Foreign Trade.

During the meeting, the parties discussed and agreed on issues of increasing cooperation in trade, economic, investment, industrial, cultural and humanitarian spheres.

At the same time, at the meeting, the heads of delegations noted the existence of a great potential for increasing bilateral cooperation in priority sectors, the importance of attracting the experience and technological developments of the Finnish side, as well as the intention of the two countries to continue the systematic expansion of cooperation in areas of mutual interest.

Furthermore, they focused on further joint actions to improve investment cooperation and industrial cooperation between businessmen of Finland and Uzbekistan based on the competitive advantages of both countries. In this context, alternative energy, food industry, education, mining, agriculture and digital transformation were noted as promising areas.

At the end of the meeting, the diplomats expressed their mutual commitment to increasing cooperation in these areas, stressing that the synergy of high-tech innovations and scientific developments of Finland with the infrastructure and human resources potential of Uzbekistan will contribute to the sustainable improvement of the multifaceted partnership of both states.