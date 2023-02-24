Uzbekistan Airways to increase frequency of flights to London

Vətən müharibəsinin Anım Gününün rəmzi olan Xarı bülbül
Uzbekistan Materials 24 February 2023 17:46 (UTC +04:00)
Nazrin Babayeva
BAKU, Azerbaijan, February 24. Uzbekistan Airways will increase the frequency of flights on the Tashkent- London-Tashkent route, Trend reports via the company’s statement.

Currently, international flights from Uzbekistan’s capital Tashkent to London are carried out twice a week.

Starting from March 26, 2023, Uzbekistan Airways introduces additional flights in this direction and flights will be operated three times a week – on Tuesdays, Fridays, and Sundays.

The cost of a one-way ticket from Tashkent to London starts from 3.2 million soums ($283), while tickets for the Tashkent- London-Tashkent route start from 7.4 million soums ($655).

Earlier in February, Uzbekistan Airways increased the number of flights on the Tashkent- Beijing-Tashkent route. Starting from February 22, 2023, Uzbekistan Airways started operating additional flights in this direction and flights will be operated twice a week – on Tuesdays and Wednesdays.

