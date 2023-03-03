Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan expand co-op in field of civil aviation

BAKU, Azerbaijan, March 3. Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan have agreed to expand bilateral cooperation in the field of civil aviation, Trend reports via Uzbekistan’s Ministry of transport.

According to the ministry, the matter was discussed between Uzbekistan’s Deputy Minister of Transport Jasurbek Choriev, and the Chairman of the Civil Aviation Committee Talgat Lastayev.

During the negotiations, the sides agreed to increase the number of regular air traffic in the following directions: Astana – Tashkent – Astana and Almaty – Tashkent-Almaty.

Following the meeting, Uzbek Airlines to increase regular passenger traffic will carry out flights to additional 5 cities in Kazakhstan such as Karaganda, Ust-Kamenogorsk, Pavlodar, Kokshetau, and Taraz.

At the same time, Kazakh airlines will operate flights to 6 more Uzbek cities: Qarshi, Fergana, Bukhara, Andijan, Navoi, and Termez.

Meanwhile, some 20 flights a week are operated between the two countries. Uzbekistan and Kazakhstan enjoy fruitful relations as both nations, besides the transport sector, cooperate in several fields such as tourism, culture, energy, trade, and commerce. To date, Kazakhstan and Uzbekistan are implementing 42 joint projects worth $2.1 billion in the industrial field - 29 in the territory of Kazakhstan, and 13 in Uzbekistan.