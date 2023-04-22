Uzbekistan's gas output down in 1Q2023

BAKU, Azerbaijan, April 22. The large enterprises of Uzbekistan produced some 12.3 billion cubic meters of natural gas from January through March 2023, Trend reports via Uzbek State Statistics Committee.

Uzbek statistics say that the country’s natural gas output has down by 9.6 percent, compared to what was produced during the first quarter of 2022 (13.6 billion cubic meters).

During this period, the country’s large enterprises have also produced some 319,500 tons of gas condensate, some 385,300 tons of gasoline, some 206,800 tons of diesel fuel, as well as some 195,500 tons of oil.

Speaking about oil, Uzbekistan from January through March 2023 has boosted its production by 6.7 percent year-on-year, from 183,100 tons.

In 2022, Uzbek statistics also noted positive dynamics in oil output – 787,800 tons (an increase of 1.7 percent, over 774,000 tons in 2021).

At the same time, in 2022, Uzbekistan’s output of natural gas decreased by 3.9 percent and reached 51.6 billion cubic meters over 53.8 billion cubic meters in 2021.